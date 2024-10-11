To mark its Golden Jubilee, BIS pays a courtesy call on the Governor General

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt welcomed Bahamas Information Services (BIS) officials and members of its Golden Jubilee Planning Committee in a courtesy call, October 7, 2024 at Government House. BIS celebrates its golden jubilee this month, having been established in October 1974.

To celebrate, BIS has planned a number of commemorative events, including: a Courtesy Call on the Governor General, October 7; Church Service, October 13; Exhibition at the Mall at Marathon, October 16 and 17; and a Gala Night, October 19.

BIS, a central information channel linking people and government, reports on the work and policies of the government of the day, and archives those reports for the benefit of posterity. BIS also plays a very important part in the organized dissemination of the Bahamian story to the wider world.

Pictured at the Courtesy Call are Governor General, HE Dame Cynthia Pratt, centre; BIS Director General Elcott Coleby, centre left; Executive Director Diana Swann, centre right; Assistant Director/Editorial Camilla Cheong, fourth left; and Human Resources Manager Kathryn Campbell, third right. Golden Jubilee Planning Committee Members, from left: Photographer Denys Gomez; Administrative Assistant & Committee Co-Chair Cassandra McKenzie; and Senior Photographer Letisha Henderson. Committee members from right: Graphics Manager Mark Cunningham; Senior Information Officer and Committee Chair, Lindsay Thompson; Senior Information Officer Betty Vedrine (fourth right); and Senior Photographer Patrick Hanna. (BIS Photo/Patrice Johnson)