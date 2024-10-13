WUTLESS DUTTY TERLET PAPER DA Tribune.

Troy Scriven

NASSAU| Anyone reading the Tribune Friday morning saw how the “terlet paper” decided to play up in graveyard dirt by opening a question about the death of Troy Scriven who died suddenly following an inspection of a plant in Sweetings Cay.

Now Scriven was the nephew of a former WSC employee who has since been led into retirement after spending a lifetime at the corporation. That employee and the mother of Scriven are sisters. Scriven’s father and mother ended their marriage in a nasty divorce before the death of the son.

The Tribune (aka da terlet peper with their fast self), now crease up alongside the deceased’s mother Laverne Armbrister, are firing questions at WSC about MONEY! How that get the public business?!

Now, even greedy persons know when someone dies in a company THE BENEFICIARY listed is the person who collects all the benefits entitled on passing of that employee. Given how Troy Scriven had a wife and five children and listed his father as one charged with the distribution of his estate — DA MAH, who left the pah, is now working with the Tribune – AKA terlet paper – to come after the corporation? WHAT IS THIS?

Why Troy Scriven never listed his mother anywhere in his business speaks volumes of the greedy and the Tribune should do their research when carrying water for some “GREEDY” suspects.

But let it be known that the work Troy Scriven has started continues and his dedication should be remembered for having delivered lasting improvements to the people of that community.

In fact, the Sweeting’s Cay Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant has resumed operations and is now fully functional, producing over 5,000 gallons of water daily. This exceeds the community’s average daily consumption of 3,000 gallons. To the Tribune, which has issues writing such facts, this is what should be remembered when discussing Troy Scriven.

The terlet paper should not be in the road (or in the graveyard for this matter), carrying water for a damn greedy relative who the deceased never listed as his beneficiary. HOW YINNER GET IN THAT?!

We ga report and let yinner decide!