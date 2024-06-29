Bahamian Flavours Flow at “Cocktails and Conversations” in Washington, DC

Bahamas Embassy Consular Annex Staff including: EA Dedrie Farquharson; Jeremiah Data; Consul Tami Ferguson-Culmer; Consul General Adderley; Consul Grant; Vice Consul Kendra McPhee-Rhule; and FA Edgar Walker

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Bahamas Embassy Consular Annex in Washington, DC, transformed its rooftop into a hub of insightful dialogue and Bahamian flair at its recent “Cocktails and Conversations Part IV” event. The evening on Friday, May 31st, 2024, revolved around the theme “Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Governance: Lessons Learned and New Horizons.”

Consul General Patrick Adderley kicked off the event, welcoming a distinguished guest list that included diplomats, business leaders, and members of the general public. Vice Consul Kendra McPhee-Rhule then introduced the guest speakers and highlighted the featured guest for the evening.

The highlight of the event came from the esteemed speakers, former Consul General Paulette Zonicle and Ambassador P. Nicolas Symonette. Their extensive experience in governance provided a wealth of knowledge and sparked lively discussions amongst the attendees. Their insights on navigating the ever-changing complexities of governing proved to be invaluable.

Adding a touch of Bahamian hospitality to the event was Luna Distillery, a Nassau-based rum producer. Livingstone Rolle, co-proprietor and rum distiller, offered his support and showcased Luna’s unique spirits through a signature libation named “The Consular.” The tantalizing concoction, alongside insightful dialogue, undoubtedly made for a memorable evening.

“Cocktails and Conversations Part IV” proved to be more than just a networking event. It provided a valuable platform for discussing critical issues in governance, fostering connections, and promoting a deeper understanding of the world’s challenges and opportunities today. The Bahamas Embassy Consular Annex is always grateful for the opportunity to facilitate such an engaging and informative event.

