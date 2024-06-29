First Bahamian Female Inspector Dorothea Louise Davis passes at 83.

Ret. ASP DOROTHEA LOUISE DAVIS, 83

BREAKING| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Retired ASP Dorothea Louise Davis. She was 83-yesrs-old.

It was on 27th June 1979 – Davis became the first Bahamian woman to attain the rank of Inspector in The Royal Bahamas Police Force.

She returned to the force back in 2012 lending her skills to training new recuits on the RBDF at the Police College.

She was an author, and devout Anglican who served faithfully as a lay reader in historic St. MATTHEW’S Anglican Church.

.May her soul rest in peace.