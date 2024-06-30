The Honourable Jon Isaacs to become President of The Court of Appeal

Justice Jon Isaacs

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning Appellate Justice The Honourable Mr Jon Isaacs is set to be appointed President of the Court of Appeal.

Having a distingished legal career Mr Justice Isaacs, who will become a Senior Justice on 1 September 2009, was born in Nassau on 27 January 1955. He received his primary and secondary education at St. Anne’s High School, New Providence and at Cornwall College, Montego Bay, Jamaica, where he taught for one year before attending the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree (Hons.) in Political Science with a minor in History in 1979.

He read law at the University of the West Indies and was awarded a bachelor of laws degree in 1982 and acquired his professional qualification at the Norman Manley Law School. He was called to the Bahamas Bar in 1984.

He entered the Office of the Attorney General where he served for thirteen years as a Prosecutor, and Civil Litigator. He rose to the post of Assistant Director of Legal Affairs, a post he held until his appointment as Chief Magistrate in January, 1997. He took office as an acting Justice of the Supreme Court in September, 2000 and was appointed a justice on 1 February, 2002.

He is a fellow of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute.

Justice Isaacs in a few weeks will also make public his new bride to be. We wish him and the madam God’s Richest BLESSINGS in their lives together.

We report yinner decide!