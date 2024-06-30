PHA CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF HEALTHCARE PROGRESS

PM Davis along with leaders at the PHA Foundation.

NASSAU| The establishment of the Public Hospitals Authority in 1999, following an act of Parliament one year earlier, represented a revolutionary milestone in the delivery of healthcare for The Bahamas. Today, the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) looks noticeably different than the Authority of 1999, when we were first established. Our hospital facilities are more modern; with 21st century medical technology accessible to every patient across our network of hospitals and agencies, and a cadre of clinical an allied health staff who are better trained and equipped.

We credit our exponential growth to a management philosophy that balances productivity, efficiency and accountability with prudent growth strategies that have allowed us to remain at the forefront of healthcare not only in The Bahamas, but in the region. As the Public Hospitals Authority in The Bahamas marks its 25th anniversary, it’s a time to reflect on the remarkable journey of progress and development in the healthcare sector over the past quarter-century. Established with a mission to enhance healthcare services and improve public health outcomes, the Authority has overcome numerous challenges and achieved significant milestones in its pursuit of excellence.

Challenges and Milestones

In its inaugural year, the Public Hospitals Authority faced a myriad of challenges, including the development and strengthening of clinical services aligned with national health programs, resolving

administrative dilemmas, establishing itself as a corporate entity, and enhancing its operational

procedures and policies. Identifying key areas of concern such as the shortage of qualified personnel, inadequacies in infrastructure, technology, and equipment, the Authority embarked on a journey of transformation and innovation.

Over the years the PHA has weather significant challenges including the global economic downturn and its impacts beginning in 2008, the historic destruction of hurricane Dorian and most recently the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic, one of the most complex health challenges the world has ever faced.

These historic challenges were experienced by our public hospital institutions against a backdrop of longstanding constraints in resources, manpower and mitigating against aging health infrastructure

and shortages in equipment.

We have emerged from these crises stronger and more responsive with lessons learned.

Strategic Initiatives

Over the years, strategic initiatives have been implemented to address these challenges and drive progress in healthcare delivery. These initiatives include enhancing planning mechanisms, strengthening information systems, improving management functions, financial systems, allied health skills, patient experience and quality improvement programs and strengthening security

measures to ensure a safe and secure environment for patients and staff.

Advancements in Patient Care

Significant advancements have been made in patient care, across all our public hospitals. 25 years

of PHA management has seen advances in Health Information Systems to support hospital services

and patient care, new outpatient ophthalmology, family medicine, rehabilitation therapy, and Blood

Bank services for PMH, extensive upgrades to the Pharmacies, Morgues, Operating Theatres and

Emergency Departments at Princess Margaret Hospital and the Rand Memorial Hospital, including

the most recent capital project to modernize and expand PMH emergency rooms for paediatric and

adult patients and the trauma bay.

Major advances have been made in the expansion of Intensive Care services at PMH and the Rand

including the PMH Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and its step-down Unit, the Special Care Baby

Unit providing specialized care for newborns.

The millennium saw the introduction of neurodevelopment services, complemented by services within the NICU which has helped reduce risk factors for neurodevelopmental delays in low-birth-

weight infants.

The PHA prioritised the introduction of a Patient Relations program in 1997 at the Princess Margaret

Hospital. This program has been expanded with a cohort of newly engaged Patient Relations Officers

graduating from a specially developed training program in 2022.

In recognition of the longstanding dearth of healthcare professionals within our system, further

exacerbated by the pandemic, the Authority maintains a mutually beneficial recruitment

arrangement with global health partners, most notably, the Republic of Cuba

Enhancing Emergency Medical Services

Improvements in emergency medical services have been a priority, with the development of criteria

for the registration and licensing of Emergency Medical Technicians. The National Emergency

Medical Services has focused on training personnel in advanced cardiac life support and pre-

hospital care to meet international standards.

With the establishment of the PHA Academy in 2022, the training of EMTs to be deployed in New

Providence and across the Family Islands has been accelerated. The PHA continues to work with the

Ministry of Health & Wellness to ensure the recruitment, training and equipping of EMTs and

paramedics to meet the needs of all Bahamians.

Pharmaceutical and Medical/Surgical Supplies

Under the management of the PHA, the Bahamas National Drug Agency made strides in automating

pharmacy management systems and updating the drug formulary to include essential medications.

The Material Management Directorate also implemented modern information systems to manage

the procurement and inventory of essential hospital and clinic supplies for the PHA and Department

of Public Health.

In 2016 the PHA consolidated the Bahamas National Drug Agency and the Material Management

Directorate into the PHA’s Supplies Management Agency with responsibility for supply chain

management of pharmaceuticals and medical/surgical supplies. The agency occupied a fully

renovated building at 51 Shirley Street with modern office spaces and warehouse facilities. In 2022,

the PHA facilitated the procurement of a larger facility on Nassau Street which serves as the new

home of the Supplies Management Agency positioning this essential agency to meet the needs of

our public health system for decades to come.

Expanding Mental Health Services

Mental health care has also been a focal point, with the establishment of the Community Counselling

and Assessment Centre and increased support for the Crisis Centre, offering a range of services from

counselling to advocacy.

In 2013 the PHA took the lead in The Bahamas’ implementation of the innovative global initiative in

mental health with the World Health Organisation’s mhGAP (Mental Health Gap Action Program).

Eighty-three (83) primary care doctors, nurses, and mental health professionals from the Ministry of

Health, the Department of Public Health and Public Hospitals Authority adapted the mhGAP

guidelines to The Bahamas health system. Primary care physicians and nurses were then trained to

use the adapted guidelines, facilitating increased access to mental health services for patients

accessing primary care in community clinics.

The Community Counselling and Assessment Centre was eventually relocated from its Market Street

location to a fully refurbished building on Collins Ave improving conditions for both patients and staff

Infrastructure Development

Infrastructure enhancements at our facilities have been monumental, with a comprehensive

infrastructural redevelopment study leading to the Master Site Development Plan(s) for our public

hospitals.

Major renovations to critical areas like the Intensive Care Unit, Operating Theatres, Surgical Recovery

Room, Morgues and Burns Unit have improved patient care and facility operations significantly at the

Princess Margaret Hospital and Rand Memorial Hospital.

Highlights of major capital projects completed include the construction of the Child & Adolescent,

Robert Smith Special Education Complex at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, which has expanded

the institution’s footprint and allowed for the improvement and repurposing of decanted spaces.

The refurbishment of Wards at the Geriatric Hospital and Sandilands Hospital as well as at outbuildings utilized as clinical and therapeutic spaces have improved the conditions for clients and

staff.

The construction of the Critical Care Block at Princess Margaret Hospital represented at that time the Government’s largest investment in health infrastructure in over half a century. The initiative was born out of the realization that societal conditions and changing demographics required the PHA to respond to the growing need for additional surgical theatres and critical care beds. This state-of-

the-art facility boasts:

6 Operating Rooms

1 Endoscopy Procedure Room

-18 Pre Op/PACU Beds

-20 Intensive Care Unit Beds

-62 Bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (level IIl)

Medical Surgical Supplies Department

Core Laboratory

Meditation Area and Healing Garden

In Grand Bahama, extensive restoration works were undertaken at the Rand Memorial Hospital

following Hurricane Dorian which devastated health infrastructure on the island. Working with local

and international partners community clinics and the Rand Memorial Hospital underwent extensive

capital projects culminating in the recommissioning of the hospital on 23rd April 2021 with the

following new spaces:

Pediatrics Ward

Space, along with the restoration of other main arteries of the hospital

Construction of a new 40’ Container size modular Operating Theatre Pre-Op & Procedure

Room incorporated into the footprint of The Rand hospital to meet the current service needs, while awaiting the construction of a new replacement facility