Bahamian sprinter shot dead at club in North Abaco…

Sprinter Shavez Hart

Abaco| Police are investigating a homicide on Abaco, where a man was shot at a business establishment in Mount Hope, North Abaco.

We can confirm that the man killed was sprinter and former national team athlete Shavez Hart.

*Members of Parliament for North Abaco Kirk Cornish on the lost of sprinter and constituent Shavez Hart*

STATEMENT: As the Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Abaco and the Member of Parliament for North Abaco, I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of a young and vibrant soul Shavez Hart.

A Bahamian track and field athlete who represented the Bahamas on the international stage on multiple occasions. I am advised that his demise came as a result of gun violence .

My heartfelt condolences to Sidney and Shammine Hart , the entire family on the loss of their son, brother.

My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time of loss. May God comfort you and your family’s heart and may his soul Rest In Peace.