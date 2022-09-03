Former aide to Sir Lynden Pindling passes…

RET. ASP JACIEL WILLIAMS

Nassau| The great church of St. Agnes has lost yet another faithful and devout Anglican member.

BP is reporting former ASP JACIEL WILLIAMS (a former aide to former Prime Minister Lynden Pindling) passed away yesterday following a long illness.

He is survived by his wife Daphne and three daughters.

May his soul rest in peace and rise in glory.

Bahamian from Tarpum Bay Eleuthera passes in Florida…

Elder Lottie Rolle

MIAMI| Bahamas Press is now reporting the passing of Elder Lottie “Susan” Nottage-Rolle in Florida at age 64.

She resided in Miami for the past 29 years, but was from

the beautiful community of Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera.

For a short while NOTTAGE-Rolle lived in Nassau and then Freeport prior to her relocating in the UNITED States.

The funeral celebrating her life will be held in Miami Gardens FL. Freewill Christian Center on Sept 10th, 2022 @11 am.

She was a beautiful person and help to many people. She is survived by 6 children and 14 grandchildren. May her soul rest in peace.

Paul Goodman passes…

Paul Goodman

BP Breaking| Mr Paul Goodman a hard fighter for the progressive movement has died.

May his soul rest in peace.