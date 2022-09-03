Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A 32-year-old man is standing trail in the court of Justice Deborah Fraser for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl and giving her an incurable sexually transmitted disease.

The incidents dated back to 2018 when the mother took the child to hospital and police were alerted. (YINNER READING THIS?)

The accused is the father of the victim’s younger sister. The sexual crime is alleged to have taken place when the duncy mother left her innocent daughters with her sick child-molesting boyfriend.

The accused failed to take the stand and never called any witnesses. The matter goes to the jury next week.

We report yinner decide!

