TWO BROTHERS STILL MISSING AT SEA…

Jerome Sands and Christopher Mackey

NASSAU| Two brothers have vanished at sea after they traveled to the US to collect a new boat.

Christopher Mackey, 52, an employee of the Water and Sewerage Corporation, and Jerome Sands, 44, a carpenter and boat engine repair man, went to Florida to retrieve a bright yellow and white used boat for a buyer in Nassau.

As they were travelling two weeks ago, the boat experienced issues with one of its two engines and the hull. They made it to Bimini successfully where they got assistance from relatives there. They then decided to make their way to Andros but never arrived.

This is the 4th sea incident involving damaged a vessel. The first started July 25, 17 migrants died and some 25 people were rescued after a twin engine speed boat suspected of being involved in a human smuggling operation capsized off New Providence. Days later three fishermen lost their boat loaded with conch in South Andros. Two died the other made it to shore. Another man lost his boat and was found dead again in Andros and now this incident with two men feared dead.

