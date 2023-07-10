Bahamians set to receive National Honours for their service to country

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR GENERAL

ONE MONTAGUE PLACE 9 East Bay Street

COMMONWEALTH OF THE BAHAMAS

PRESS RELEASE:

In accordance with the provisions of the National Honours Act, His Excellency, the Governor-General, The Most Honourable Sir Cornelius Smith, O.N., G.C.M.G., Chancellor of the Societies of Honour, is pleased to announce the 2023 conferral of awards under the National Honours Act to Citizens of The Bahamas and to Foreign Nationals who are Heads of foreign governments or who have given exemplary service to The Bahamas.

Order of National Hero

Dame Doris Johnson, DBE (Posthumously)

Order of The Bahamas – Companion

His Excellency Lowell Jason Mortimer, OBE

The Hon. Cynthia Pratt, CD

Rev. Dr. Harcourt Whitfield Brown (Posthumously)

Dr. Michael Perry Gomez

His Grace the Most Reverend Patrick Christopher Pinder, CMG

Mrs. Eileen Dupuch Carron, CD, CMG

Order of The Bahamas – Officer

Rev. Kenris Lolietha Deveaux-Carey, OBE

Mrs. Lynn Pyfrom Fletcher Holeswesko, CBE

Reverend Dr. J. Emmette Weir (Posthumously)

Order of The Bahamas – Member

Mr. Edward Clement Bethel (Posthumously)

The Hon. Senior Justice Bernard Selkirk Anderson Turner

The Hon. Mr. Justice Milton Augustine Evans

The Hon. Mr. Justice Kim Neville Adderley (Ret.)

Mr. John Vincent Dean (Posthumously)

The Honourable Mr. Justice Jon Isaacs

Dr. Richard C. Demeritte

Order of Excellenc

Mrs. Erica Gates (Posthumously)

Ms. Nina Lynn Gape

His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda

Ms. Maxine Waters, Congresswoman, United States of America

Order of Distinction – Companion

Mr. Admiral Lorenz Ferguson Sr.(Posthumously)

Mr. Alfred Eric Carey

Mr. Amos Ferguson (Posthumously)

Mrs. Andrea Elizabeth Eyvonne Archer

Mrs. Anita Verthia Beneby

Mrs. Barbara Hanna-Cox

Mrs. Barbara Pierre

Mr. Brensil Rolle

Rev. Dr. Carlton Bursil Moss

Commissioner Clayton Leroy Fernander, KPM

Commissioner Bernard Kenneth Bonamy (Retired) (Posthumously)

Commodore Clifford Wellington Scavella (Retired)

Commodore Davy Franklyn Rolle (Retired)

Commodore Tellis Andrew Bethel (Retired)

Commodore Roderick Bowe (Retired)

Commodore Dr. Raymond Emmanuel King

Rev. Edwin Taylor

Mrs. Effie Walkes (Posthumously)

Mrs. Eleanor Philips

Mr. Errison Pallman Johnson

Mr. Errol Winston Bethel, OBE

Mr. Everette Ferguson (Posthumously)

Captain Fernley Arthur Palmer

Ms. Frances Butler (Posthumously)

Pastor Francis Carey III, OBE

Assistant Commissioner Grafton Orlando Ifill Sr. (Retired)

Mr. Harl Joseph Taylor. (Posthumously)

Bishop Helen McPhee

Pastor Henry Carlisle Francis

Hon. Dr. Earl D. Deveaux

Hon Theresa Maria Moxey-Ingraham(Posthumously)

Mrs. Mabel Walker (Posthumously)

Ms. Maria-Teresa Butler

Ms. Marion Stuart (Posthumously)

Mr. Mark Wilson

Mr. McFarlane Anthony Gregory McKay aka Tony McKay (Posthumously)

Mr. Raphael Aguard Munnings

Mr. Ray Minus Jr. (Posthumously)

Mr. Reginald William Eldon

Mr. Reginald Charles Grant (Posthumously)

Mr. Ricardo Pedro Deveaux

Mr. Robert Love (Posthumously)

Dr. Sandra Dean Patterson, OD

Mrs. Shawn M. Turnquest

Mr. Sherlyn Wellington Hall

Mr. Sidney W. Smith

Ms. Sylvia Eujeneth Scriven, OBE

Mr. Theordore Grant Glover (Posthumously)

Mrs. Valerie Trephena Hepburn-Knowles

Ms. Vernice Walkine

Order of Distinction – Officer

Mr. Alfred Willliams

Mrs. Anita Elizabeth Collie- Verdecia

Mrs. Diane Holowesko-Dunkley

Mr. Horizal Alex Simmons

Mr. Irvin Montgomery Taylor

Order of Distinction – Member

Mrs. Eulease Cynthia Beneby

Mr. Alexander Doyle Burrows

Mr. David Jabis Knowles

Mr. Fletcher Ferguson

Mrs. Inez Maria Ferguson-Peet

Mr. Kevin Maurice Moss

Order of Merit- Companion

Mr. Alexander Wellington Gibson

Mr. Alfred A. Rolle

Mr. Breon Standford Leary

Mr. Carlton Russell

Ms. Cheryl Bastian

Mrs. Cheryl Marie Marshall-Campbell

Ms. Clare Rolle

Mr. Daniel Nixon

Mr. Diallo Gary Ingraham

Mr. E. John Deleveaux

Mr. Edison Alric Dames

Mr. George Gilbert Esdale Pinder

Mr. Gladstone Moon McPhee

Ms. Harrington Marlyn Nixon

Ms. Helen Smith

Mr. John Richard Phillpot

Mr. John Sidney Rolle

Mr. John Johnson

Mr. Kirkwood Rodger Cleare

Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Jerome Deleveaux

Deputy Commissioner of Police Loretta Mae Mackey (Retired)

Mr. Marcellus Charles Taylor

Mr. Marvin Henfield

Ms. Melberth Una Emmerita Charlton

Mr. Michael Symonette

Mr. Michael Reckley

Mr. Michael Todd Braynen

Mr. Nathaniel McArthur Dean

Mr. Nathaniel Beneby Sr. (Posthumously)

Dr. Norris Stubbs (Posthumously)

Mr. Philip James Stubbs

Mr. Richard Johnson

Mr. Russell Miller

Mrs. Sheila Mae Culmer

Mr. Stuart Bowe

Mr. William Bill Naughton

Order of Merit- Officer

Mr. Arthur Lightbourne

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Fitzgerald Greenslade (Retired)

Mr. Basil Minns

Assistant Commissioner of Police Bernard Kenneth Bonamy Jr.

Ms. Brendamae Catherine Cleare

Ms. Brynda Knowles

Mr. Charles Smith

Assistant Commissioner of Police Craig Andrew Stubbs

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dellareece Marie Ferguson

Mrs. Denise Verna Williams nee Knowles

Mr. Donald Shannon Bullard, Sr.

Mr. Edrin Symonette

Mr. Emmanuel Nathaniel Rolle

Mr. Frederick Byron Ferguson

Mr. Hilbert Richards, Sr.

Mrs. Hilda Louise Symonette

Mrs. Juanita Estella Colebrooke

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kendal Alexander Strachan

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kenwood Elroy Taylor

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kirkwood Andrews

Mr. Llewellyn Augustine Cartwright

Mrs. Pamela Carol Mary Jones-Burnside

Ms. Pandora Virginia Williams

Mr. Samuel Elijah Butler

Mr. Spence Michael Finlayson

Mrs. Stephanie Eudence Johnson-Bethel

Mr. Stephen Sawyer

Assistant Commissioner of Police Theophilus Andrew Cunningham

Mr. Ural Bertram Pinder

Assistant Commissioner of Police Zhivago Henry Dames

Order of Merit- Member

Mr. Albert King Dilette (Posthumously)

Mr. Alexander Thompson

Ms. Almela Sheila Campbell (Posthumously)

Mr. Alphonso James Smith (Posthumously)

Ms. Alvery Vernice Hanna

Rev. Andrew Christopher Burrows (Posthumously)

Mrs. Anita Jane Bethel-Williams

Mr. Anthony Rudolph Marshall (Posthumously)

Mr. Arthur Talmage Peet

Ms. Barbara L. Bethel

Mr. Basil Sands ‘aka’ The Kid (Posthumously)

Mr. Brendan Gregory Paul Foulkes

Mr. Carl Bethel

Mrs. Carol Leila Hanna

Mrs. Clara Elizabeth Evans

Mr. Corydon Cyril Mitchell

Mr. Danny Thomas Davis

Ms. Debbie Bartlett

Mr. Derrick Bookie Nesbitt

Ms. Dorothy Panza

Mr. Earle Bethell

Mr. Edmund Errol Dorsett

Mr. Edward Josh Wilkerson

Mr. Everette Standord Miller

Mr. George Arlington Martin

Mr. Godfrey Gordon Rolle

Mr. Greg Christie

Mr. Henry Anselm Wemyss

His Excellency Tony S. Joudi

Pastor Israel Jenese Pinder

Mr. James Pinder

Mr. John Jefferson Scavella

Ms. Juanita Percentie

Mr. Kirk Smith

Ms. Krista Danielle Sherman

Mr. Laddy Daswell Bevans

Mr. Lionel Dorsett

Mrs. Marina Allerdyce Louise Strachan

Mr. Max Dean

Mr. Mike Smith

Mr. Morris Rufus Rolle

Mr. Nixon Simms, Jr.

Pastor Joel Rolle, Sr.

Mr. Randy Rolle, Sr.

Order of Merit – Member

Mr. Reg Smith

Mr. Rembert Albury

Mr. Ron Overend

Ms. Rozanna Predesta Moore

Mr. Samuel Leviticus Saunders

Ms. Sandra Edgecombe

Rev’d. Fr. Sebastian Arthur Campbell

Mrs. Sophia Ann Butler

Mr. Stephen Hubert Beneby

Ms. Sylvia B. Beneby

Dr. Theresa E. Moxey-Adderley

Ms. Velma P. Dorsette

Mr. Vivian Prince Rolle

Mr. Watewell Rigby

Mrs. Winifred Cornell Barry nee Saunders

Ms. Yvette Stuart

Medals for Acts of Bravery

Mr Anthony Garfield Archer

Mr. Jeffrey Hugo Gibson ( Posthumously)

Mr. Lorenzo Douglas Carey

Mr. Patrick Neil Rickey Johnson (Posthumously)

Mr. Shawn Roosevelt Rolle

Mr. Sullavin Benjamin McKenzie

Distinguished Service Medal

Mr. A. Alan Strachan

Ms. Agatha Louise Delancy

Mr. Anthony Leslie Ryan

Ms. Antoinette Rolle

Ms. Antoinette Donnalee Stuart

Mr. Basil Andrew Dean

Mrs. Belinda Raquel Clarke-Chipman

Mrs. Betty Ann Lloyd-Turnquest

Mrs. Blanche Alicia Sherman-Weech

Mr. Carl Fred Curry

Ms. Charlene Rahming

Mr. Charles Edward Hall

Mrs. Cheryl Fox-Cambridge

Ms. Claudette Andrea Rolle

Mr. Claudius Bethel Sr.

Ms. Curleane Gwendolyn Weech

Ms. Daphanie Sawyer

Mr. David James Poitier (Posthumously)

Mr. Derence Anthony Rolle-Davis

Mr. Donald Allen Fernander

Ms. Elmeta Rolle

Mrs. Elva Margaret Smith-Russell

Mr. Ercell Dorsett

Mr. Godfrey Knowles

Mr. Henry Adolphus Nixon

Mr. Hilton Emmanuel McIntosh

Mrs. Irene Parker (Posthumously)

Mr. James Washington Pratt

Mr. John Ellis Cunningham Sr. (Posthumously)

Mr. John Nelson Davis

Ms. Judith Pamela Thompson

Ms. Julie Bertha Thompson (Posthumously)

Mr. Keno Ricardo Wong

Mr Kenry Alexander Stubbs

Mr. Kevin Delancy

Mrs. Lelah Deloris Farquharson-Cunningham

Mr. Leonard Brave Stuart

Mr. Lincoln James Maycock (Posthumously)

Ms. Loretta Jones

Mrs. Malvenia Dawkins-Williams

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Clare-McCartney

Mrs. Mavis Suzanne Ellis-Saunders

Ms. Mavis Knowles

Mrs. Mazell Beatrice Hinzey

Ms. Michelle Farrington

Mrs. Millard M. Bethel

Mr. Paul Duncombe

Ms. Peggy Elizabeth Albury

Mr. Peter Weech

Mr. Phillip William-Dorsett

Ms. Playdale Newton

Ms. Portia Patrice Sweeting

Ms. Rebecca Pamela Johnson

Mr. Rudolph Vincent Bowe

Mr. Rudolph Hazlet Ferguson

Mr. Ryan Oneil Forbes

Ms. Sandra Pauline Walker

Mr. Sean Ricardo Wright

Ms. Sheron Lydia Johnson

Mr. Sherrick Lingstone Ellis

Mr. Sidney E. Darling

Mr. Stanley Benjamin Pinder (Posthumously)

Ms. Stephanie Burrows

Mr. Stephen Knowles

Ms. Tezel Florine Anderson

Mrs. Valderine Cordelia Turnquest –Rumer

Ms. Veronica Theresa Burrows

Mrs. Wanda Lucile Kemp-Stuart

Mr. Xavier Colton

Ms. Yvonne McDonald (Posthumously)

Ms. Zelma Maxine Albury

Further, His Excellency, the Governor-General, acting in accordance with Section 4: 5(a) of the National Honours (Amendment) Act, 2023 is please to recognize of the following persons for long and exceptional service to the Governor-General:

Mrs. Doris Whyms

Mr. Edgar Kemp

Mr. Jack Thompson

Mr. Joel Bucannon

Mrs. Patricia Musgrove-Gooding

Mr. Philip Saunders

Ms. Rochelle Major-Minnis

Mrs. F. Samantha Gray

Mrs. Sherlyn Bastian-Wallace

Mrs. Tiffany Frazer-Dean

July 10th, 2023

Nassau, N.P.,

The Bahamas