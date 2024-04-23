BAIC’s Third Annual ‘Taste and Tell’ culinary expo, at Western Esplanade

Mama Sybil Seafood Boil stall.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) in partnership with the Small Business Development Center (Access Accelerator), and in association with Customs Computers, Sysco Bahamas, Tropic Seafood, McDonalds, Bahamas Fast Ferries, Breezes, Kelly’s House and Home, Tourism Development Corporation and the University of The Bahamas held its third annual Taste and Tell event at the Western Esplanade, April 20, 2024.

The Food Processing Unit of BAIC brought together over 40 Food Processors with representatives of Food Stores, Wholesale Food Distributors, owners and operators of restaurants, hotels and tour companies. The Food Processors hailed from New Providence, Eleuthera, Exuma and Cat Island to display a variety of Bahamian made jams, jellies, seasonings, sauces, juices, seamoss products, gummies and wines. (BIS Photos/Patrice Johnson)

Andros Grove

Raine Tropical Punch

Ms Blue Marlin Sauces and Spices.

From Our Farm To Your Table.