BAMSI FIRE UPDATE…

ANDROS| The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) is reporting minimal damage to its campus on North Andros following a fire that started in bushes this past week, as no animals or buildings were affected.

The fire reportedly began on Wednesday, April 10 and impacted several areas in North Andros as prevailing winds caused the fire spread. The fire was fully extinguished by fire officials on Saturday night.

On BAMSI’s campus, 75 percent of its mangoes, 40 percent of livestock pastures and 30 bee hives were destroyed. The avocado pasture was also destroyed, but the crops were non-bearing at the time of the fire, according to officials. Thanks to the valiant staff at BAMSI, the coconut groves on the campus were

saved.

A special thanks is given to the team at BAMSI, NEMA, the Royal Bahamas Police Force and other private citizens as they were also instrumental in preventing further spread to the campus and other surrounding areas.

BAMSI officials say they are committed to replacing the destroyed crops and will be ready for full face-to-face learning this fall.