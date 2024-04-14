Police officer shot twice by robbers – Police on the hunt for two robbers! COP FERNANDER TO ADDRESS THE PRESS…

Edwin Richardson.

NASSAU| Police are aggressively searching for two men who shot an off-duty officer Edwin Richardson multiple times, as they attempted to break into a vehicle on Saturday 13th April 2024.

The incident reportedly occurred around 8:30 p.m., in the vicinity of Baillou Hill Road and Poinciana Drive.

The Reserve Officer was transported to hospital by ambulance, where he is in serious condition.

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander will address the press on Monday morning to update the public on these latest incident.

Police are searching for the whereabouts of the suspects, who fled the area north along Baillou Hill Road. Anyone with information that could advance this investigation is urged to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).