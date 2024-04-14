ONLY MEDICAL EMERGENCIES UTILIZE AT PMH EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT…

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) advise the public that ONLY cases involving medical emergencies are encouraged to utilize the Emergency Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Non-emergency patients are asked to contact their primary care physician or access community clinics for care. All public clinics are open until 9 p.m week days. The public is further advised that Fleming Street Clinic will extend its hours to include Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

A medical emergency is an acute injury or illness that poses an immediate risk to a person’s life or long-term health, sometimes referred to as a situation risking “life or limb”. If you are unsure whether you require emergency medical assistance, please call 919 or the Emergency Department at Princess Margaret Hospital at 376-7014.

The public is encouraged to follow all public announcements and advisories from the Ministry of Health and Public Hospitals Authority for information regarding health and hospital services.