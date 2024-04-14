Mount Tabor celebrated Sports Day and honoured two young athletes…

Nassau| The Family of Mount Tabor Church celebrated Sports Day at its early morning 7am service for two of its athletes who live in Pinewood and Sea Breeze; TASHYA STUBBS and Brandon Vanderpool.

Brandon won Gold in pole vault competition at Carifta, and Tashya won gold in the female under 20 javalin in Grenada.

Bringing remarks at the special service for their golden athletes were Member of Parliament for Sea Breeze H.E. Leslia Miller Brice, who presented Taysha with her own javilin, and Hon. Males Laroda, Member of Parliament for Pinewood.

In his remarks, the Minister of Youth, Sports & Culture Hon. Mario Bowleg congratulated both athletes for their efforts in making the Bahamas look good by winning Gold for the country.

BAAAs President Drumeco Archer also attended the special service.

Bishop Delton Ellis, the interium pastor of MTC, presented gifts of one thousand dollars to each athlete from founding pastor Bishop Neil C Ellis.

Bishop Delton Ellis said at MTC they will make all efforts to celebrate those members who do well.