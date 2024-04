Adnardo Major, 37

ABACO | Bahamas Press is reporting another homicide this morning the third killing incident in 24 hours.

Dead is drug boss 37-year-old Adnardo Major. He was shot multiple times at his bar in Marsh Harbour.

Major was on bail for murder of Perez Dames on April 27th, 2018. Dames was found lifeless on the Charles Sawyer Highwsy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Major is the son-in-law of Abaco broadcaster Mr Silbert Mills.

We report yinner decide!