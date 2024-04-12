Renaissance at Carmichael Key Presentation: 28 keys “unlock potential, dreams, and the very essence of what it means to strive for and achieve a better life”

Some 28 new home owners presented with keys at Renaissance Key Presentation Ceremony

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis said that, as his Government handed over 28 keys, during the Renaissance at Carmichael Key Presentation Ceremony, on April 11, 2024, that they unlocked “not just doors”.

“They unlock potential, dreams, and the very essence of what it means to strive for and achieve a better life,” he noted. “This is the kind of country we are committed to building — one where every Bahamian has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their starting point.”

He added that the Renaissance at Carmichael, more than anything, represented progress.

“For far too many years, we have had insufficient affordable housing opportunities for our people,” Prime Minister Davis said. “But this administration not only believes in homeownership as a fundamental building block in wealth generation, we also generally believe in facilitating the success of the Bahamian people.”

“That belief underscores all our policies to uplift and empower,” he added. “This project is just one example of what our belief in Bahamian excellence looks like, manifested into the policies and programmes.”

(BIS Photos/Eric Rose)

Prime Minister Davis and wife Ann Marie and BMC Chairman Barbara Cartwright at the Renaissance Key Presentation Ceremony.

Leaders on the podium at the Renaissance Key Presentation Ceremony.

Cabinet MINISTER LISA RAHMING

PRIME MINISTER Philip Davis KC and wife Ann Marie welcomed by Ministers Keith Bell and Lisa Rahming at Renaissance Key Presentation Ceremony.

Urban Renewal Youth Band at the Renaissance Key Presentation Ceremony.

BMC Chair Barbara Cartwright at the Renaissance Key Presentation Ceremony.