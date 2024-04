HEALTH FAIR

Thank you, to the Bethesda Medical Mission in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and the Public Hospitals Authority !

It was an impactful week with Bethesda Medical Mission, as they hosted clinics and a health fair.

This initiative brought essential healthcare services to our local community, such as eye tests, dental procedures and much more.

The gratitude of the community was evident, and we immensely grateful for their mission to provide healthcare with such care and passion.