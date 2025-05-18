Barbed wire does kill people now? Man Found Dead on South Beach Drive as residence – Police say no one knows him?!

Scenes on South Beach Drive Sunday 18th May, 2025

NASSAU| Police tell us around 10 a.m., officers and EMS arrived at a South Beach Drive residence and found a man in his late 20s unresponsive; EMS confirmed his death.

Preliminary evidence suggests the deceased male became entangled in barbed wire while attempting to climb a fence.

Get This: He is not a resident of the property where he was found, and has no fixed address. The male remains unidentified.

Meanwhile, he has a reputation in the area according to police. Well what is dis? Police say an autopsy is pending to determine if the death was really accidental or the result of foul play.

Meanwhile, we at BP say get the dead man phone and start tracing messages. Check all cameras in the area; we see a live camera in the front. Question everyone who lives in that residence and find out if the victim just posted bail or has any criminal records.

Get to work! We report yinner decide!