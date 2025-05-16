Elsworth Johnson denied nomination in Yamacraw – internal FNM WAR set to destroy the Opposition Party!

Michael Pintard not recognized by the Bostwick family tribute at Henry Bostwick’s funeral today!

NASSAU| Imagine the look on former Cabinet Minister Elsworth Johnson’s face when he got the news that he will not get his former seat of Yamacraw as a candidate for the FNM.

The news is rocking the party’s ship dangerously where senior officoials from the former Minnis Government are being denied nominations in the upcoming elections.

The FNM committee for nomination is set to nominate attorney Ramona Farquarson as the standard bearer for the FNM in Yamacraw and the news, we understand, has hit Johnson hard.

Now Pintard is the leader, but breaking news from BP is confirming that the post of Leader/Opposition Leader is just temporary for the current holder. For days now media coverage for Pintard has slowed and in some newspapers has stopped completely.

Today even John Bostwick Jr.0 failed to recognize Pintard during the Church service this morning at Christ Church Cathedral. WHAT IS DIS?!

Pintard went to the Parliament on Wednesday with his usual theatrics of bait and switch, but come Thursday morning not one headline covered the embattled leader, who, we project, will be ousted by or before the end of summer. The papers covered Hubert Ingraham collecting a book from Geoffrey Johnstone’s nephew (THE COMMUNITY SERVICES BANK ACCOUNT HOLDERS/ FNM purse) and Duane Sands, who’s literally telling the press he is willing and prepared to accept CUT_YOU_KNOW_WHAT in Elizabeth! We know he is headed to St. Anne’s but the man who is a stranger to the truth don’t want yinner to know this!

News of Johnson’s rejection is no surprise for Bahamas Press, though, as we told FNMs and citizens around the country that senior FNM MPs will not be nominated including former PM HUbert Minnis; who has Killarney Association on lock (or LOCKDOWN) by the way.

Minnis already told Senior FNMs and Parliament that he is running and no unconstitutional exercise by Pintard will stop him from serving the people of Killarney. I warn yinner – WE GAVE MINNIS DA NAME: DA BLACK MAMBA OF POLITICS! He is politically dangerous!

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Philip Davis KC (AKA DA ROCKSTAR PM) is in the final stages of party house cleaning and is getting ready to kick-off his national PLP TSUNAMI MACHINE this coming JUNE 6th, 2025!

This week Davis placed every FNM seat on Grand Bahama in play – including seats like Marco City and Central Grand Bahama – following his massive multi-million-dollar Grand Lucayan Redevelopment Launch on Thursday 15th JUNE.

The mega redevelopment launch attracted investors from both sides of the Atlantic and welcomed two senior representatives of the UK and The United States of America. THIS DEVELOPMENT with now over $3 billion on the ground on Grand Bahama is calling for residents who left following Dorian and the FNM Government to return home!

All we say is this: It ain’t LONG NAH!

We report yinner decide!