BASHRA Meets with Ann Marie Davis…

Philanderin Russell, President of BaSHRA and Executives Leah Forbes VP, Denise Major, Managing Director and Fran Dillette, menber, made a courtesy call on the Office of the Spouse.

NASSAU| Mrs. Ann Marie Davis considers BASHRA a support group that are focused on the marginalized youth and problems associated with them.

Formally Bahamas Family Planning, BaHSRA focuses on adolescent pregnancy and the challenges associated with this including the age of consent for contraceptive use.

One of BaSHRA’s successes is The “Good touch, Bad touch” program that sentisizes primary school children about the challenges of illegal sexual contact.

Mrs. Davis, also a member and Patron of BASHRA, pledged her continuous support. Many discussions were held as to the way forward.