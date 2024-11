PM Davis meets with WMBA superstar Jonquel Jones.

PM DAVIS: Today, I met with Bahamian basketball superstar Jonquel Jones, fresh off her incredible WNBA Finals victory. Her determination, skill, and grace continue to inspire Bahamians everywhere.

Jonquel’s journey proves that hard work and passion can lead to greatness, and I couldn’t be prouder to celebrate her achievements on and off the court. Let’s continue to cheer her on as she represents The Bahamas on the global stage!