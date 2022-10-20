BCB marks 45 years of television with a courtesy call on the Governor General

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Celebrating the 45th Anniversary of bringing television to Bahamian viewers, the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas’ Board of Directors and Executive Management Team paid a courtesy call upon Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith at the Office of the Governor General, October 20, 2022.

Pictured seated from left: Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (BCB) Executive Chairman, Picewell Forbes; Governor General Sir Cornelius A. Smith; and BCB Board Member William Seymour.

Standing from left: Senior DGM/Northern Service Allyson Smith; BCB Board Member Garth Rolle; BCB Consultant and Special Projects Coordinator Dwain Wallace; AGM/Radio Brett Archer; AGM/Plant Maintenance Ted Jervis; AGM/News Opal Roach; DGM/Special Projects Darren Meadows; DGM/Special Projects and Coordinator for BCB’s 45th Anniversary Beverly Curry; BCB Board Member Charles Cole; Acting General Manager Andrew Burrows; and AGM/Human Resources and Training Linda Sands. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)