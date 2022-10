IAN “Big Reds” Lightbourne, 61.

NASSAU| SAD news coming into Bahamas Press early this morning confirms the sudden passing of businessmen Mr. Ian “Big Reds” Lightbourne. He would have turned 62 on November 8th.

He was recently just married, and was a long time resident of Poitier Avenue in the Boyd Road community.

Many in the community may him remember as the owner of “Big Red” trucking located on Farrington.

BP sends our condolences to his family and the wider Poitier Ave. Community.

May his soul rest in peace.