Best of the Best Championship, Sunday 3 December Montagu Bay, Nassau, The Bahamas

Black Point Silent Partner is the Class A champion at the 2023 National Regatta

Long Island Running Tide finished 2nd Class A

Long Island Ruff Justice was 3rd Class A

Long Island Susan Chase is the Class B champion

Abaco Lonesome Dove was 2nd in Class B #0030

Exuma Lady Sonia finished 3rd in Class B

Long Island Sassie Sue is the Class C champion

Exuma Bul Reg was 2nd in Class C

Abaco It Ain’t Right finished in 3rd place Class C #2499

Lady Kayla is the Class E champion

Papa finished in 2nd place Class E

Captain Peg came in 3rd place Class E