Best of the Best Championship, Sunday 3 December Montagu Bay, Nassau, The Bahamas

Black Point Silent Partner is the Class A champion
Long Island Running Tide finished 2nd Class A
Long Island Ruff Justice was 3rd Class A
Long Island Susan Chase is the Class B champion
Abaco Lonesome Dove was 2nd in Class B #0030
Exuma Lady Sonia finished 3rd in Class B
Long Island Sassie Sue is the Class C champion
Exuma Bul Reg was 2nd in Class C
Abaco It Ain’t Right finished in 3rd place Class C #2499
Lady Kayla is the Class E champion
Papa finished in 2nd place Class E
Captain Peg came in 3rd place Class E