Big Bustup inside the FNM Women’s Association Meeting as Pintard sets the table to make Komolafe Deputy Leader at the next Convention…

Cartwright could be replaced by former DNA Leader in the FNM!

Shanendon Cartwright, Arinthia Komolafe, Michael Pintard

NASSAU| Members deep inside the wutless media in the Bahamas are all busy about the happening inside the PLP, but only BP can report that a knife was drawn last evening in the FNM Association Meeting as tempers flared!

A bold hostile attempt to take over the Women’s Branch of the FNM came last evening as former DNA Leader Arinthia Santina Komolafe attempted to move in the weak FNM women’s group and force a takeover of the Association, holding letters.

Komolafe is Pintard’s choice to lead the women dem in the FNM, eventually crowning her the second Deputy Leader of the Party as troubles are set to surface for the MP for St. Barnabas Shanendon Cartwright.

Pamala Miller, a staunch supporter of Minnis who is equally determined to secure Minnis a win at the Party’s next Convention, read the riot act to Komolafe, warning her that these are not the rules in the FNM. “Ya don’t show up trying to take over this party and you is a DNA? This is the Free National Movement.”

It was at this time, sources tell us, that a sharp object was pulled and the meeting descended into chaos.

At one recent meeting inside the FNM Hiram Kelly was beaten bloody by another rebel at a meeting in the FNM and the matter was placed before the courts.

BP understands Pintard is setting the table for the Convention next year and he needs the support of the women’s Association to support Komolafe.

Pintard, we also believe, is preparing Komolafe for the leading role in the party as he will seek to plant her in the constituency of the former PM Hubert Minnis. BP believes Minnis has a plan for both Pintard and his soon-to-be new Deputy candidate in the FNM. That plan is that, after the November 22nd defeat of the FNM 3 to 1, Pintard will no longer be the leader of the FNM!

Sources on the ground in Bimini tell BP the PLP will collect two-thirds of the registered voters on that island alone!

All we say is this – It AIN’T LONG NAH!

We report yinner decide!