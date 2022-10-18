Big-time FNM executive at NIB sells the corporate vehicle to herself for $1? WHAT IS THIS?

WHILE MAMA DEM STRUGGLING THE BIG-TIME FNMs at NIB buying the cars for $1!

NIB Headquarters

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is questioning how the BIGTIME FNM in the National Insurance Board sold a vehicle to herself for $1?

BP understands the vehicle, which was purchased by NIB for over $70,000 five years ago, has now been transferred into the ownership of the big-time FNM for $1.

Now we have no problem with this if this was done for other former executives of NIB. However, when two prominent NIB executives retired some five years ago the same BIGTIME FNM appraised their vehicles at $10,000 and told those former executives take it or leave it.

Now the Bigtime FNM has never supported anything that starts with the letter “P” in her life much less having ever voted for the PLP. But when PLPs were sent home they were disrespected by the same FNMs. WHAT IS THIS?!

Someone at NIB needs to explain this and, well, BP will be walking up and down inside NIB delivering some news to the public.

We report yinner decide!