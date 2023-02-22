Bishop of the West Indies must clarify the position of the Church on Same Sex Blessings!

BISHOP Boyd, Archbishop Welby and Archbishop Gregory.

NASSAU| The decision by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to accept Same-Sex Marriage Blessings will break up the Anglican Church across the world as we know it.

Presently 10 Primates across the Communion have rejected the leadership of the Church of England and will no longer acknowledge Justin Welby as leader of the Church.

Now, what is the position of the Anglican Church in the West Indies on this decision?

What will Archbishop of the West Indies and Bishop of Jamaica Howard Gregory say on this issue?

Do clerics in the Bahamas support the decision of the Church of England?

And will Bishop Howard Gregory also reject or comply with Welby’s decisions?

All we hear is crickets….we await!

