Blake Strachan, 23 CHARGED with murder of mother and daughter this morning…

NASSAU| A man accused of killing his girlfriend and her teenage daughter has been charged.

Blake Strachan, 23, was denied bail in relation to the murders of Allison and Trevornika Thompson, whose decomposing bodies were found in an apartment on April 14.

So Strachan was just released from prison and is accused of raping the daughter of the deceased woman.

A row followed that resulted in the death of both mother Allison and daughter Trevorinka Thompson.

WHY would mother Allison invite a cokehead and jailbird like Strachan around her child?

Anyway, that family is dead and the killer goes back to jail where he loves! Ya think he ga soon come out to murder another Mother and daughter soon?

We report yinner decide!