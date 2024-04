Missing man Kyle Carey, 20.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press can now confirm the man found in a shallow grave in a Fox Hill graveyard is missing man Kyle Carey.

The 20-year-old disappeared on Thursday May 11th, 2023. The CV Bethel High School graduate suffered underlying health issues.

Police were notified of the discovery around 11 am on Friday, April 26, 2024, by individuals who were excavating a plot of land designated for an upcoming burial. The remains, which were partially concealed in fabric material.

