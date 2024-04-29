The Embassy of China makes a donation of tractors and tillers to the Gladstone Road Agricultural Center

His Excellency Mao Weiming and Minister Jomo Campbell

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Two tractors and two tillers have been donated to the Ministry of Agriculture to boost the sector’s farming sector. An official ceremony was held at the BAIC site on Gladstone Road on Wednesday, 24th April. In attendance were the Minister of Agriculture & Marine Resources the Hon. Jomo Campbell; Minister of Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxe; Chinese Governor of Hunan Province HE Mao Weiming; Secretary General of Hunan Province Qu Hai; Division Chief of Hunan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Wong Yongxiang; Vice-President of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Hu Keman; and other Chinese Officials. Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Montez Williams, participated in the signing ceremony.

Minister of Agriculture & Marine Resources, the Hon. Jomo Campbell, said that he was incredibly honoured by the generosity of the Chinese people: “I am incredibly honoured to stand before you today to express my heartfelt gratitude for the generous donation of tractors and agricultural machinery worth over $50,000 from the Embassy of China,” said Mr. Campbell. “These contributions will, undoubtedly, have a profound impact on our agricultural sector and pave the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future.”

He said that the tractors will assist greatly on the way land is cultivated in New Providence and Grand Bahama and will increase productivity and improve efficiency in the country’s farming practices. “With access to this state-of-the-art machinery, our farmers will be able to enhance their output, reduce manual labour, and ultimately boost their livelihoods. Furthermore, the technical assistance that has been offered by the Chinese here at the Gladstone Road Agricultural Centre, has showcased cutting edge agricultural techniques. I am sure this programme will continue to yield positive results such as what is being demonstrated in the bounty displayed this morning ” he said.

Through an interpreter, Governor Mao Weiming called The Bahamas, ‘the Pearl of the Caribbean’ and said that he was happy to represent the people of Hunan Province.

“Although we are geographically far apart, China and The Bahamas have enjoyed diplomatic relations for over 25 years,” said the Governor. He said that the manufacturer, Zoomlion, was a pioneer in the production of agricultural equipment. He noted the equipment would boost the sector. Governor Mao Weiming also gave an overview of discussions he and his team were having with Prime Minister Davis and Minister Ginger Moxey in reference to partnerships for the film industry in Grand Bahama.

The event ended with a signing ceremony, the exchange of gifts followed by a tour of the farming facilities, which is the result of the agricultural cooperation project between Hunan and The Bahamas. The project team has already completed the trial planting work for 12 varieties of crops such as cucumbers, cowpeas, peppers, tomatoes and cauliflower. (BIS Photos/Mark Ford)