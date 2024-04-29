Young missing man found dead inside his truck Frank Watson Boulevard

NASSAU| A 33-year-old man reported missing by his family last week has been found dead in his truck.

Evan Fox was reported missing on Friday after he left his Winton Meadows home but failed to return. Relatives said it was not in his character to fall off the grid and not check in.

His truck was spotted on Frank Watson Boulevard in southwestern New Providence after 4pm today.

BP widelt share photos of the Fox and published photos of his vehicle over the weekend on our widely followed online/social media network.

The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear but police are on the scene conducting their preliminary investigations.