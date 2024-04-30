Shanendon Cartwright nominates for Deputy Leader and Minnis man for Chairman is Elsworth Johnson…

Minnis set to nominate for Leader on Thursday morning at 10AM – Press set to be invited!

Elsworth Johnson and Shanendon Cartwright

NASSAU| Shanendon Cartwright is the first man in the gate to be nominated for the June 1 National Convention of the FNM.

Cartwright filed his papers yesterday at the Party Headquarters on Mackey Street filing to return as Deputy Leader of the FNM.

Pintard wanted Cartwright to run as a team, however, that has been rejected as Minnis is coming. Cartwright is running by himself and not as a team.

Speculation was that Leader Pintard wanted to advance former Bains and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson to replace Cartwright as Deputy Leader. The blood in the FNM is bad. Pintard wants Cartwright gone and Cartwright wants Pintard GONE! WHAT A TIME!

We understand Cartwright filed his nomination papers ahead of the Friday deadline and jetted off out of the country on personal business.

In a press statement Caretwright wrote: “…moved by my love of service to our party, our people and our country, I have nominated and offer myself for service once again as the Deputy Leader of the Free National Movement. I am here to serve. Know that the spirited discussions and decisions made at our convention will determine the way forward for our party but most importantly the Bahamian people whom we all serve. There is more that unites us than divides us.”

Now Bahamas Press, which now has a team stationed deep inside FNM Headquarters can confirm, Team Minnis will advance Elsworth Johnson to serve as the new Chairman of the FNM.

Johnson, who was the former Yamacraw MP before getting dropped and kicked out of office, is a diehard Minnis man and wants to see Minnis returned as Leader of the FNM.

Duane Sands is not liked in the Party and was fired by Minnis for breaking Covid-19 rules. From the looks of things even FNMs want to see the back of Sands.

Some four FNM MPs namely; Kwsai Thompson, Iram Lewis, Adrian Gibson and now Shanendon Cartwright all want Michael Pintard GONE! June 1st is the date to watch!

We now know Hubert Minnis will nominate for Leader on Thursday Morning…

