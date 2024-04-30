Appointment of Patrick J. McFall as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Patrick J. McFall

Nassau, THE BAHAMAS – University of The Bahamas (UB) announces the appointment of Mr. Patrick J. McFall as Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective Wednesday 1st May, 2024. Mr. McFall has extensive experience in banking, management, accounting & finance, and entrepreneurship that spans more than three decades.

In his capacity as VP, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. McFall will have oversight for the financial operations of the university and its physical resources. This appointment comes at a crucial juncture for UB, as we focus intensely on meeting and maintaining standards for national and international accreditation, making Mr. McFall’s expertise particularly valuable.

His duties include supporting executive management and the Board of Trustees in the strategic decision-making process through comprehensive reporting and analysis of data. He will ensure efficient financial transaction processing, uphold robust internal controls, and ensure compliance with all relevant laws and regulations. Additionally, he will spearhead effective financial planning and strategy, oversee facilities management and security services, and nurture relationships with university stakeholders.

Mr. McFall has attained exemplary achievements during his professional career both in The Bahamas and the United States including serving as President of Money Managers Co. Ltd., an operation he founded seven years ago. Most recently, he was Financial Controller at Progressive National Baptist Convention (PNBC) in Washington DC and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Commonwealth Bank in The Bahamas. Earlier in his career, after transitioning from the Bahamas Customs Department, he held various positions in the auditing and accounting departments at Deloitte & Touche, Cardinal International Corporation, and Thorand Bank & Trust.

A Certified Public Accountant, Mr. McFall earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Acadia University, Nova Scotia, Canada, and an Associate’s Degree in Management from the former College of The Bahamas (Governor General’s Award Recipient for the highest overall GPA). He has also completed numerous other prestigious international certifications.

The University is pleased to welcome him to our community as we continue to work together to meet our goals of excellence and continuous improvement.