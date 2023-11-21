BP advises when the FNM comes with money for your vote RECORD THEM!!!

RUMOUR suggests FNM is set to pay over $100k on Election Day…Take the Money, Record Collecting It, and VOTE PLP!

Duane Sands FNM Chairman is known for passing around money!

NASSAU | Bahamas Press is placing voters in West Grand Bahama and Bimini to be on the lookout for FNM team of Duane Sands, Joshua Sears, Nigel Lewis, Olvin Reece, Desmond Edwards, Elsworth Johnson, Romi Ferreira, and Heather Hunt ( DRA $$).

This is the crew, we understand, who is walking around on the ground. We welcome ALL VOTERS to record anything they offer you! If they give you any money, RECORD DEM and send the video to BP!

Buying Votes is a classic exercise of the FNM! General Javano Davis shared a video of having $50,000 US currency to buy VOTES! Javano who sang like a canery has told police who handed him the funds to buy votes.

Voters should capture any of the persons above offering yinner money!

And take the money and VOTE for the party of your choice!

IT AIN’T LONG NAH!

We report yinner decide!