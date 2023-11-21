TENSIONS BOIL OVER IN THE FNM AS MINNIS TELL PINTARD “F…“ HIS CAMPAIGN…

Minnis set to move on Pintard Leadership with Government House Letter following defeat in West Grand Bahama and Bimini… Four MPs to BACK MINNIS RETURN!

Former PMs Hubert Ingraham and Hubert Minnis

Pintard

NASSAU| In a stunning escalation of intra-party conflict, the political atmosphere in the Bahamas has been charged with explosive tension as verbal altercations between former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and current Free National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard have spilled into the public domain. Eyewitnesses report a fierce exchange, where heated words were exchanged, and Dr. Minnis directed a vulgar insult toward Mr. Pintard’s campaign efforts.

This unprecedented confrontation occurred at what was intended to be a routine party meeting but quickly devolved into a scene of chaos. Sources inside the meeting disclosed to Bahamas Press that Dr. Minnis, in a fiery moment of unbridled candor, told Mr. Pintard to “f… his campaign,” a comment that left attendees in shock and signals a deepening chasm within the FNM leadership.

In a defiant response, Mr. Pintard is reported to have stated emphatically that he would rather the party not win than see Dr. Minnis return to the helm as Prime Minister. This bold declaration marks a significant moment for Pintard, solidifying his resolve to steer the FNM on a course divergent from Minnis’ previous leadership.

This exchange between the two leaders is a dramatic manifestation of the internal battles that have been simmering within the FNM, now laid bare for the party and public to witness. It’s more than just a squabble; it’s an illustration of the ideological chasm that may define the party’s future trajectory. The FNM remains two years in… in deep disunity with episodes of knife swinging and bloody heads [Hirman Kelly and Omar Archer beating incident at Garvin Tynes].

But the divisions don’t end there. The FNM now finds itself segmented into three camps: those loyal to Minnis, known as Minnis’ FNM; the supporters rallying behind Pintard, forming what can be termed as Pintard’s FNM; and a third contingent that still clings to the legacy of former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, referred to as Ingraham’s FNM. Each faction wields substantial influence and has its own vision for the party’s future and the country’s leadership.The field is now wide open as to who will grab the leadership when the bye-election fallout comes.

The specter of Ingraham’s tenure and political philosophy still casts a long shadow over the party, influencing decisions and strategic directions. His legacy acts as a touchstone for many within the party, complicating the current power dynamics and adding another layer to the already intricate internal politics.

This division poses significant challenges for the FNM as it contends with the looming question: can it unite under a single banner, or will the division prove too broad to bridge?