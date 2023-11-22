Kingsley Smith will be declared The Winner in today’s Bye-election in West Grand Bahama and Bimini…

PM Davis will address the nation tonight!!!

FNM Voters failed to show up telling FNM Leaders “NO MINNIS NO VOTE!”

Bimini | Bahamas Press can now project PLP Candidate Kingsley Smith will be declared the Member of Parliament for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini constituency within hours of the close of polling at 6 pm this evening.

Jubilant PLP supporters on the ground are already in a mood of celebration as more than 92% of PLP registered voters have already cast their ballots before 1 pm, voting early as advised.

There is defeat in the FNM camp as former PM Hubert Ingraham and Opposition Leader Michael Pintard have vanished. Supporters of the FNM left polling stations some packing up two hours before polls closed.

MINNIS, meanwhile, is at St. GEORGE’S Anglican Church celebrating the soul of the dead. Many supporters of the FNM told Pintard and the leadership that if they do not see Minnis they will not vote! The former Prime Minister refused to return to the ground as his camp in the party advised Pintard not to contest the bye-election.

A huge block of FNMs wants MINNIS to return as leader of the FNM! And with the fallout of the bye-election loss they could have their wish before Christmas.

Pintard presented a bad candidate who was known to have hoodwinked and bamboozled scores of Grand Bahamians in an elaborate Ponzi Scheme.

Prime Minister Philip Edward Brave Davis KC has touched down on Bimini this afternoon to join supporters in that part of the constituency and will address the nation tonight following the results.

The PLP Candidate will beat his FNM rival with a 2:1 margin! This one was for OBIE!

We report yinner decide!