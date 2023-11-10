BP-BACKED CANDIDATE HAS RETURNED AS CHAIRMAN OF THE PLP… Mitchell 845 to Lynes 630!

BP Breaking | FRED MITCHELL has won the CHAIRMAN of the PLP. It’s MITCHELL…MITCHELL…MITCHELL

Bahamas Press’ backed candidate for the Chairmanship of the PLP Fredrick Audley Mitchell has secured a BIG WIN in the Chairman race at the 55th National Convention of the Party.

Mitchell reclaimed the seat with 845 votes over the party’s former Deputy Chair Robyn Lynes who scrapped just 635.

Jubilant supporters shouted and screamed across the convention room as the results were announced.

Mitchell is a strong fighter who overhauled the party branches across the country following the 2017 crushing defeat by the Minnis FNM. Daily in messages, Mitchell announced a countdown to the defeat of the FNM which was delivered on September 16th, 2021.

Tonight Bahamas Press congratulates our Chairman Mitchell in his BIG WIN tonight in the PLP!

We report yinner decide!