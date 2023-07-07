BPL makes power restoration efforts in North Andros following fire…

Andros plant.

STATEMENT| Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. (BPL) continues to make progress with supply restoration following Wednesday morning’s (July 5, 2023) catastrophic fire at the Nicholl’s Town Power Station in North Andros.

Already 1.5MW unit and two (2) new 1MW and 500-kW units are on the island, capable of generating electricity for the North Andros community. BPL crews are presently working with the supplier to integrate the machines with its network; however, given the severity of the fire and its impact on some auxiliary parts, additional resources are needed to complete the tie-in.

Additionally, adverse weather in the area has suspended work until conditions improve.

BPL advises its customers in the impacted area, between Morgan’s Bluff and Stafford Creek, that it understands the urgency and will continue to work safely and expeditiously to restore the electricity supply.

While the settlements between Red Bays and Stafford Creek represent a significant portion of North Andros’ population, BPL advises that its customers between Staniel Creek and Behring Point have electricity supply, provided by Central Andros’ Power Station.

BPL further notes that its South Andros Power Station is also operating to provide electricity to Mangrove Cay and South Andros.

Again, BPL apologizes to its customers who are without power and remains optimistic that once weather conditions improve, supply should be restored to all impacted areas before the end of the day (Thursday, July 6, 2023).

Updates on our progress will continue until supply is fully restored.