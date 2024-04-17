Branville McCartney eyes Chairmanship of the FNM! As Arinthia Komolafe sets eyes on KILLARNEY!

Serious political trouble and turmoil is headed for the FNM! Branville McCartney and Former PM Hubert Minnis (Two Cousins) form alliance against Michael Pintard!

Former DNA Leader Branville McCartney and Former PM Hubert Minnis (Two Cousins) form alliance against Michael Pintard!

Arinthia Komolafe

NASSAU| A full scale war is set to erupt deep inside the FNM as intel from the ground has informed BP that former DNA Leader and MP for Bamboo Town Branville McCartney will seek re-entry into the FNM to support the man he backs leader: Dr. Hubert MInnis.

Minnis and McCartney are now traveling the islands of the Bahamas together, announcing the return of the former leader of the FNM to the helm of the Party. The group hosted a listening tour on Long Island last week and they were greeted with a sea of FNM supporters. WHAT IS THIS?!

McCartney left the FNM to form the now defunct Democratic National Alliance Party and later left politics after his defeat in two general elections.

It is more likely for McCartney to consider his former seat of Bamboo Town, which he held following the 2007 General Elections. He formed the DNA just before the 2012 General Elections when the FNM was rejected at the polls. McCartney vowed to never return to his vomit in the FNM, but this past week he came out blazing in support of the return of Hubert Minnis.

It is being considered to parachute Branville into the post of National Chairman of the FNM if Minnis grabs control of the FNM at the next convention.

That means McCartney will challenge sitting Chairman Duane Sands who is not a favorite of FNMs. But Pintard has a plan.

Pintard is set to appoint former DNA Leader Arinthia Komolafe as the FNM standard bearer for the Killarney Constituency – a bold attempt to block the return of Minnis.

For years Bahamas Press wrote that the DNA was always only a bad child of the FNM, disguised and clothed to trick the Bahamian voter. We hope yinner see what we have been saying for more than 10 years. Dey all gone back where they belong.

McCartney stepped down as leader of the DNA in 2017 and, following the major CUT-YINNER-KNOW-WHAT in 2021, Komolafe left the DNA breakup in the road and ran back to the FNM.

We report yinner decide!