Eric Carey – WHO ARE YOU ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT FUNDS FROM NOW – IN THE NAME OF THE ENVIRONMENT IN EXUMA!

The AGA KHAN MAN Eric Carey back in Exuma stirring up trouble!

NASSAU| Failed environmental consultant Eric Carey, the former Bahamas National Trust Executive, is once again back in the Exumas stirring up trouble and speaking against the wellbeing of the people of Exuma.

Carey was in the papers back on April 10 attempting to make noise about progress and development on the island of EXUMA.

Now the DAVIS Government is on a roll to bring massive amounts of new development projects and opportunities for the people of EXUMA. But Carey and his usual mascots are on the ground attempting to stall or stop new projects in that family island.

Well, look here, the People of the EXUMAs have welcomed BP into the island to show up how and why people like Eric Carey and his band of misfits need to get out of town!

“Mr Carey cannot come here and tell us what is best for us in EXUMA!” Mrs Rolle told Bahamas Press. “We know what is best for our community and we want our share in the development coming to help our next generation. We don’t need Carey to speak for us!”

Readers would recall how back in 2010 it was under Eric Cary’s leadership at the BNT when some of the greatest abuses on the environment in the Bahamas happened. Carey and others received over $1 million dollars from Prince Karim Aga Khan IV to dredge a yacht basin to accommodate 150-foot vessels at Bell Island. Who believes Carey even cares about the environment now?

To be clear, Bahamians and foreigners could not even swim or fish in the Land and Sea Park, but thanks to Carey and his crew’s stewardship after accepting the Aga Khan money and riding up and down on his luxury helicopter, Carey went mute on environmental issues.

The question we at Bahamas Press have for Eric Carey now is this: Now that your voice is “paid” for, who is paying you to appear in the newspapers today? Or are you attempting to bribe some developer now, pretending to be some environmentalist?

