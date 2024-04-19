Deputy Prime Minister Cooper pays respects to late Deputy Speaker and Parliamentarian, Donald Saunders

DPM Cooper paying respects to Don Saunders.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper signed the Book of Condolence and paid respects at Lie-in-State ceremonies for the late Donald Saunders, former Deputy Speaker and Parliamentarian, in the Foyer of the House of Assembly, April 18, 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper also greeted the family. A State-Recognized Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 19, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)