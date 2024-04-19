Lie-in-State ceremonies for the late Deputy Speaker and Parliamentarian, Donald Saunders

GG Cynthia “Mother” Pratt

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Lie-in-State ceremonies were held for the late Donald Lamon Saunders, former Deputy Speaker and Parliamentarian, in the Foyer of the House of Assembly, April 18, 2024. The Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt led the officials and dignitaries in attendance. The Governor General is pictured paying her respects and greeting family members. A State-Recognized Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 19, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)

Family members paying their respects to the late Donald Saunders yesterday in Parliament.