BREAKING: Long Island MP Adrian Gibson in police custody

Long Island MP Adrian Gibson

NASSAU| Long Island MP Adrian Gibson is now in police custody after he turned himself in for questioning this morning.

Police revealed two weeks ago that they wanted to question the former executive chairman of Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) in relation to allegations that he personally benefited from the award of WSC contracts under the former Minnis Administration. However, Gibson told authorities he was out of town and didn’t know when he would be returning.

After returning for the Budget Communication in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, Gibson reported to the police station, where he has reportedly been taken into custody.

It is unclear if the FNM MP will be charged as police ramp up their investigation into WSC contracts.

Police have already interviewed Gibson’s ex-fiancé Alexandria Mackey, who was listed as a director in a company that received thousands of dollars in WSC contracts during Gibson’s time as executive chairman.

Mackey, an attorney who shared a bank account with Gibson during their relationship, was said to be very cooperative and forthcoming with information.

Officers also questioned former WSC General Manager Elwood Donaldson who was sent home following the Free National Movement government’s defeat in the 2021 General Election.

Based on the information received from Mackey and Donaldson, officers felt it was necessary to question the FNM MP, who was allegedly the beneficial owner of at least one company that received WSC contracts under the previous administration.

In addition to contracts awarded to Elite Maintenance- a company which listed Gibson’s then-fiancé as a director – leaked documents show that WSC awarded two contracts to Baha Maintenance and Restoration in 2020.

Gibson’s Long Island Campaign General Joan Knowles signed on behalf of the company for the first contract, valued at $263,000 and awarded on June 23, 2020, for the painting of a five million gallon water storage tank, referred to as “Blue Hill low-level tank No. 1”.

The second contract, valued at $248,326.40, was awarded on November 18, 2020, for the painting of the WSC headquarters on University Drive.

Joann Knowles signed the contract, but despite the difference in the name spelling, the signature appeared to be the same as that on the earlier contract.

What appears to be the same signature appeared next to Joan Knowles’ name on Gibson’s nomination paper when he was officially nominated as the FNM’s candidate for Long Island