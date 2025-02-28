BREAKING: ZNS’ Jamal Moss to Be Terminated—Never to See Parliament as Government Moves to Crush His Political Ambitions

Jamal Moss

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Jamal Moss’ time at ZNS is over. High-level sources confirm that orders have been sent down for his immediate firing, following shocking revelations about his secret political activities on Bahamas Press.

Moss, who has spent years using his position at ZNS to push a pro-FNM agenda, has now been fully exposed. Alongside Kyle Dean—an aide to former Minister Keith Bell—Moss has been identified as one of the key figures behind The Bahamas Times, a Facebook page that has been relentlessly attacking both PLP and FNM figures under the guise of independent journalism.

But this time, there is no escaping the consequences. Senior officials have made it clear: Moss will be removed from ZNS, his political ambitions will be crushed, and every avenue to Parliament will be permanently shut. This is not just about firing him—it’s about ensuring he never gains another foothold in public life.

For years, Moss used state resources and his platform at ZNS to undermine the government, all while plotting his own political rise. But now, the full weight of the system is coming down on him.

His dismissal marks the end of his run—not just at ZNS, but in politics as well. Any dreams of becoming an MP, Senator, or holding any position of influence are dead on arrival. He is finished.

The message from those in power is crystal clear: Moss will never see Parliament.

