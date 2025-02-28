Will Pintard drop his St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright?

Pintard could ax both Cartwright and Minnis

FNM MPs could be out!

Michael Pintard

NASSAU| The rift inside the FNM is getting deeper as we write on Bahamas Press and, from the looks of things, St. Barnabas MP and Deputy Leader of the FNM Shanendon Cartwright is not in the good books of Michael Pintard.

This week, as the FNM held a meeting in Carmichael pushing Michael “Get chased from Florida” Foulks, Cartwright was denied the chance to address the audience.

While others present were allowed to speak at the meeting, it was clear the party didn’t want the St. Barnabas MP speaking.

Now former PM Hubert Minnis warned sitting MPs during the last convention that support for Michael Pintard will prove disastrous as the General Election approaches.

Cartwright, we know, does not know why he was not allowed to speak and even supporters in the FNM are asking just what happened.

Pintard knows what is happening and he really does not want Cartwright or Minnis around the FNM.

All we at BP say is this: It ain’t long nah!