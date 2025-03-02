Businessman Lindbergh Smith passes at 60 in a New York Hospital…

Lindbergh Smith 60

NEW YORK| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of businessman Lindbergh Smith 60. Smith died in a New York hospital Sunday morning after a long battle with cancer.

He owned Blue Caribbean Crossings and was deeply involved in the telecommunications industry. He served as President of Blue Telecommunications Limited, a role in which he successfully orchestrated the acquisition of a majority stake in the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) from the Bahamas government.

He was an active lodge member, a strong Shell Saxon Superstars junkanooer and a former employee of BTC.

Condolences goes to his wife Mrs. Sandra Smith, his children, sister in law Attorney Cheryl Bazzard, CG Leroy Major. Sister Maudline Cooper. Brothers Aranha Smith, Ike Smith and Rev’d Dr. Kirk Smith.

May his soul rest in peace.