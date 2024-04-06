C.A. Newry VS Archdeacon Cartwright, HeadKnowles and CO on Gofundme account for Saunders Family – BP weighs-in!

Where is the FNM to bail out the debts left by its DEPUTY CHAIRMAN!?

C. A. Newry, Archdeacon Keith Cartwright and Lia Head Rigby.

NASSAU| Out of respect for the family Bahamas Press had opted to not discuss the sudden death of former Member of Parliament, Mr. Donald Saunders, who lost his life tragically on Wednesday, 27th March, 2024 in Gambier Village.

We believe this decision was necessary out of respect for the family (his wife, children and siblings), but what transpired last week following the announcements by Archdeacon Keith Cartwright and the ongoing row which left all the deceased politician’s business in the street has forced us to weigh in.

Bahamas Press stands with social media influencer C. A. Newry (even though we may not always agree with his views) who commented that the brazen audacity of Cartwright to spill the business of the deceased in the street.

BP believes the quick move by Cartwright was tasteless and sickening, degrading the standards of the family and further adding stress to the wife, in particular, who put her own health challenges aside to exercise her wifely duties while preparing for the burial of her husband.

We wonder, by whose authority was it for Archdeacon Cartwright to tell the public what the family was facing financial challenges? The commentary of a gofundme page organized by him and one unknown Bitcoin investor out of the United States leaves many many questions.

This writer, for one, could not help but see the likes of Lia Head-Rigby and other other gal from the defunct HEADKNOWLES group delivering on social media editorial attacks on Newry for his questions in this latest shaming of a private family!

HeadKnowles Foundation (Lia Head Rigby and Gia Knowles) many forget, were the “couple” from Long Island who tricked people into donating millions following tragic storms which hit the Bahamas.

Back in 2015, the pair had managed over $2M in relief during Hurricane Joaquin. And then again in 2016 the Foundation of volunteers organized, during Hurricane Matthew, moving donated supplies for Ragged Island, North Andros, Grand Bahama, and New Providence; raising some $4 million, according to their posted information at the time. And then, following Dorian, their gofundme page raised over $1.3 million, after which Bahamas Press filed questions to the dishonest “couple” who had, at the time of our questions: had no NO LEGAL REGISTRATION, NO license and NO Incorporation Certificate to manage or transparently account for the millions trusted to their care. We still await audited financials of those millions.

At the end of that heist, Lia Head-Rigby had fled to the United States (perhaps where her journey started before coming to the Bahamas), living in a high-end community, while the other partner had businesses here. We ga say it again, they never published one financial record of the public funds raised. The last time we checked the “couple” were suing each other! But we digress!

Archdeacon Cartwright should have consulted the family (particularly Saunders’ widow) on their current financial status before spilling all their business in the street on national TV and around the world on social media! This is clearly NOT COOL!

St. Agnes Anglican Church alone could raise the needed funds to take care of the burial concerns (IF THERE IS SUCH A CONCERN), and Cartwright many loaded benefactors in Lyford Cay could have satisfied any concerns there might be in assisting the family in supporting the family of Saunders. Why was it so important to rush on TV to describe the condition of the family?

Additionally, the Free National Movement, which has a war chest, from their many foreign backers, to the Grand Bahama Port Authority, to the many stingy (but yet greedy) millionaires deep in the caucus of the FNM, could quickly satisfy the debts following the passing of its Deputy Chair who served the organization faithfully all his adult life up to the time of his untimely death. What happen to yinner?!

Why Archdeacon Cartwright is taxing persons to send funds to his own bank account and not to the account of the widow is another comment we at BP will keep to discuss for another day. This is INSANE!

We at BP stand with the view that the rush to raise money by Archdeacon Keith Cartwright, in our view, is tasteless! But what can we say about a society which has accepted and suffered under such a brand of obnoxious behavior?. To them this is normal. To us this is deeply embarrassing!

We ga report and let yinner decide!