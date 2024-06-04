Cabinet Office announces the official funeral service for Sir Cyril Fountain, Kt

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
The Cabinet Office announces that an Official Funeral Service will be held for the late Sir Cyril Fountain, Kt., Former Chief Justice and Parliamentarian on Thursday, 6 th June, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Virginia Street.
The body will lie-in-state in Court #2 of the Supreme Court, Bank Lane, from 9:00am to 5:00pm on Wednesday, 5 th June, 2024.
Viewing for the general public will be from 12:30pm to 5:00pm on Wednesday, 5th June, 2024.
The funeral service will be broadcast live via the ZNS radio network from Christ Church Cathedral beginning at 11:00am.
Cabinet Office
3 rd June, 2024